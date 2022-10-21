T20 World Cup: King's gritty knock guides West Indies to 146/5 against Ireland

The West Indies set an exciting chase for Ireland after Brandon King anchored the innings to take his team to 146 at the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval on Friday. Opting to bat first, the West Indies innings started with a boundary in the first over but they had their first wicket knocked out in the second. Kyle Mayers was dismissed cheaply by Barry McCarthy.

The Irish bowlers kept things very tight to get one more wicket in the fifth over to restrict the the West Indies to 41/2 at the end of the powerplay. King joined Charles to steer the stuttering West-Indian innings. Brandon King stitched a 44-run partnership with Evin Lewis for the third wicket and kept the scoreboard ticking. They took the team to 71 before losing Charles.

Gareth Delany came in the 11th over to dismiss Lewis, bringing West Indian captain Nicholas Pooran to the crease. Pooran walked back to the pavilion in the fifteenth over scoring just 13 off 11 balls.

Rovman Powell also walked back to the hut in the 17th over with King anchoring one end, also bringing his fifty in the same over. Odean Smith and King smashed 34 runs off the last three overs to post a below-par total for Ireland. Smith remained unbeaten with 19 from 11 balls while King took the batting honours for his team, carrying his bat through the innings.

Gareth Delany was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 3/16 from his four overs. Brief Score: West Indies 146/5 (Brandon King 62*, Johnson Charles 24; Gareth Delany 3/16) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)