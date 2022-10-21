Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sabalenka, Kasatkina seal WTA Finals spots; Boxing-WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka, Kasatkina seal WTA Finals spots

Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina secured qualification for the WTA Finals on Thursday while a faceoff between Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova in Guadalajara will decide the final spot at the season-ending event on the women's tour. The WTA Finals, featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, will start in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 31.

Boxing-WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will take on Derek Chisora for the third time in his career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December but the chances of him fighting Anthony Joshua appear to be fading. The 34-year-old Fury will face veteran Chisora on Dec. 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

Reports: Pistons place exec on leave over alleged misconduct

The Detroit Pistons placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave from the organization after an internal claim of workplace misconduct in connection with a former female employee, according to multiple media reports on Thursday. Murphy received a promotion to assistant general manager earlier this year after previously holding the title of president and general manager of the G-League affiliate Motor City Cruise.

NBA's Durant latest high-profile athlete to invest in pickleball

Two-time NBA champion and former league Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant on Thursday became the latest high-profile athlete to buy a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team. The Brooklyn Nets forward and business partner Rich Kleiman announced that their Thirty Five Ventures (35V) firm purchased a pickleball team that is set to compete in the 2023 MLP season.

Motorcycling-Quartararo promises aggression at Malaysian MotoGP with the championship on the line

Defending MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo "has nothing to lose" after relinquishing the top spot in the riders' standings to Francesco Bagnaia, promising he will push himself to his limits at the Malaysian GP as the season approaches its conclusion. Bagnaia roared to the top of the world championship standings with a third-place finish in Australia on Sunday after Quartararo crashed out.

Soccer-Arteta defends decision to play Saka despite burnout concerns

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta defended his decision not to rest winger Bukayo Saka in a 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, saying the world's top players are expected to perform at their best while playing once every three days. Saka has started 12 of the Premier League club's 14 matches in all competitions this season and was on the team sheet once again as Granit Xhaka's second-half goal secured Arsenal a place in the Europa League knockouts.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe battles back in Stockholm

No. 3 seed Frances Tiafoe won two tiebreakers to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) comeback win over Swedish wild card Elias Ymer in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Thursday in Sweden. Despite Ymer winning 47 of his 59 first-service points (80 percent) and holding a 20-11 advantage in aces, Tiafoe controlled both tiebreakers. He leapt out to a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreaker and won it on his fifth set point before cruising in the third-set showdown as well.

Soccer-Aston Villa sack Gerrard after poor start to season

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following a poor start to the Premier League season that has left the team 17th in the table after 11 matches, the club said on Thursday. "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future," Aston Villa said in a short statement on their website.

Tony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died Thursday at the age of 55 after battling cancer, the league announced. Brown was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the beginning of 2021, but he came back to assist in the league's replay center last season, according to multiple media reports.

NHL roundup: Sabres top Flames behind Alex Tuch's hat trick

Alex Tuch produced his first career hat trick to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres earn a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt each added a goal and an assist while Rasmus Dahlin also scored for the Sabres. Buffalo's Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists, and Owen Power and Jacob Bryson had two assists apiece. Eric Comrie made 40 saves for the victory.

