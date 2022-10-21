Selecting Green instead of back-up keeper is a risk: Finch

Defending champions Australia have taken a risk by picking all-rounder Cameron Green instead of a back-up keeper for their Twenty20 World Cup campaign, skipper Aaron Finch said on Friday.

Green on Thursday replaced injured reserve wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis in Australia's T20 squad.

''We've taken the risk and not gone with the extra keeper, which obviously had a degree of risk to it, but we feel as though Cam (Green) gives us a little bit better balance to the squad,'' Finch said in the pre-match press conference.

He, however, said that Green has been roped in as a cover and won't be playing the opening match against New Zealand on Saturday.

Asked about the reasons behind the decision, Finch said: ''We went through some numbers, and I think it's 0.5 of a percent chance that something's happened in the past in T20 cricket to a keeper that's ruled him out on the day of the game.

''We feel as though, if something was to happen pre-game and it ruled him out for the tournament, like at training or something, then there would still be enough time. That's the reason. ''It's definitely a risk, no doubt about that, but it's probably one we're prepared to take more so than covering a fast bowler, a batter, and an all-rounder. We feel that's a really crucial skill set.'' Finch also said in case Matthew Wade gets injured then David Warner is likely to don the keeping gloves.

''Probably Davey Warner, I would think. He did a little bit of practise yesterday. Myself, maybe I could do it. Maybe captaining and keeping when you haven't done it before is a little bit tougher,'' he said. ''Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few up front, take the gloves through the middle, and then bowl again at the end. It's a good question.

''Probably Davey, to be honest. And like I said, that's a risk that we're prepared to take at the moment.'' An opening batter, Finch has struggled of late against left-arm pacers and he admitted it will be an interesting battle against Trent Boult on Saturday.

''Trent is an unbelievable bowler. He has been for 10 or 12 years now. So when you open the batting, you've got to get out to someone eventually. He probably has my number, no doubt. ''I still feel as though I've still got a really solid game plan. I think there's some technical things that I can do to a left-armer that can help that,'' he said.

''I think at times I've probably been a little bit more negative towards left-armed bowlers. You almost bat trying not to get out as opposed to being really proactive. So there's all that to consider and take into tomorrow.'' Australia have a good record against New Zealand at home but Finch said past performances hardly have any significance.

''Their World Cup record over the last five or six World Cups has been unbelievable. They're a great side with a great mix of experience, youth as well. They're led unbelievably well. They've got world class players all throughout their 11 -- or throughout their 15,'' Finch said.

''You can never ever take any team lightly, and we're seeing how close all teams are in this competition, even through the qualifiers. The teams are so close, and the margins in T20 cricket are so fine that any person on their day can take the game away from the opposition.

''You just have to be really mindful of that and hope you're on the right side of it each time.''

