India Khelo Football hosts Premier League Scouts in India via ProSoccer Global's Workshop

India Khelo Football (IKF), a non-profit Football organization connecting Indian Football grassroots with the professional Football ecosystem, is rolling out the first-of-its-kind ProSoccer Global Workshop in India. The Co-Directors, Premier League Scouts and Agents, are coming to India to provide boys and girls (U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19) with feedback and assessment to kick off their professional football journey.

Selected kids with exceptional talent will avail 100 per cent scholarship at Steven Gerard Academy in Liverpool, the UK and will train and upskill themselves for a month. Other than this, some selected kids will also get a direct entry to IKF Season 2 Pre-Finals and Finals at Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi, where multiple ISL and I-League clubs will come to scout best-in-class selected talent from across the country. All participants will get a technical assessment report done by PFSA-certified scouts which will certify their abilities as a player.

India lacks the professional ecosystem to provide kids with the correct feedback and assessment of their game with a strategic and verified process. The workshop will assist kids in understanding their game better and bridge the talent gap through assessment, feedback, and counselling from the Premier League Scouts and Agents. The process will follow a professional approach and begin with age and position-wise segregation, followed by drills and fitness, with matches for assessing social and tactical acumen. The feedback will continue during and after the sessions by Jimmy Hayes and Chris McGrath, Co-Directors of ProSoccer global, also Premier League Scouts with extensive 30+ years of experience.

Commenting on this partnership Jimmy Hayes and Chris McGrath, Premier League Scouts and Co-Directors of Pro-Soccer Global, said, "India has a lot of talented players who need the right counselling & feedback to support their development on and off the field." "Thanks to India Khelo Football, we are coming to India to provide aspiring players with the right feedback and assessment of their game. We will also be looking for exceptional players who will get the opportunity to travel to the UK on a 100% scholarship for the Elite Player Development program at Steven Gerrard Academy. We have conducted such programs in multiple countries and have represented some recognised young talented footballers in various countries," added Hayes and McGrath.

Celebrating the spirit of Football, Hitesh Joshi and Phani Bhushan, Founding Members of India Khelo Football said," We have curated the workshop to help budding football players get the correct feedback and assessment they need to make a viable career in Football. We want to give the kids international exposure in their games to learn and upskill themselves in the right direction and opportunities. "We are grateful to Jimmy, Chris, and the Pro-Soccer Global academy for aiding our efforts with our partnership. The workshop is a part of our IKF's vision to assist the grassroots talent in India with a structured career path," added the founders. (ANI)

