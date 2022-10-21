Left Menu

BWF World Jr Mixed Team C'ships: India beat Germany 4-1 to finish 13th

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 16:36 IST
BWF World Jr Mixed Team C'ships: India beat Germany 4-1 to finish 13th
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian team notched up a 4-1 win over Germany to sign off at the 13th position at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Santander, Spain on Friday.

Mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma starting the proceedings, beating Germany's Jarne Schlevoigt and Julia Meyer 21-18 21-16 to give India a 1-0 lead in the five-match play-offs for 13-16 positions.

In men's singles, Bharat Raghav saw off Germany's Sanjeevi Padmanabhan Vasudevan 14-21 21-17 21-8 in a thrilling match to make it 2-0 in India's favour.

Men's doubles combination of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur, however, went down 14-21 22-24 to Jonathan Dresp and Simon Krax as Germany made a comeback. But Odisha Open winner Unnati Hooda crushed all hopes with a 21-8 21-6 win over Germany's Selin Hubsch and then women's pair of Shreya Balaji and Srinidhi Narayan prevailed 21-13 21-13 over Julia Meyer and Cara Siebrecht to end the lop-sided contest.

On Thursday, India lost 1-3 to Malaysia. Junior world number 3 Anupama Upadhyaya was the sole Indian to win her fixture on Thursday.

In the men's singles, Ayush Shetty went down to Justin Hoh 21-6 12-21 19-21 to give Malaysia the lead.

However, Anupama was able to restore parity by eking out a 21-14 21-15 win over Siti Nurshuhaini in the women's singles.

But the men's double pair of Nicholas Raj and Tushar Suveer was not able to carry forward the momentum and received a 9-21 7-21 thrashing at the hands of Fazriq Mohamad Razif and Wong Vin Sean.

With India trailing 1-2, the women's doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag fought hard but crumbled under pressure, going down 10-21 21-14 13-21 to Ong Xin Yee and Carmen Ting.

India had finished behind China in the second position in their group. Only the teams finishing at the top qualifies for the quarterfinals, while the second-placed sides compete for places 9-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022