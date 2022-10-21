Left Menu

Good start for Shubhankar Sharma in Mallorca Open golf

Indias Shubhankar Sharma made a good start after a long time, opening with three-under 69 to be placed tied-31st at the Mallorca Golf Open here.

Updated: 21-10-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:25 IST
Shubhankar Sharma Image Credit: Twitter (@Shubhankar Sharma)
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's Shubhankar Sharma made a good start after a long time, opening with three-under 69 to be placed tied-31st at the Mallorca Golf Open here. Shubhankar, who has been missing a lot of cuts, had four birdies on the front nine and on the back nine, he gave away three bogeys but also birdied once to finish at two-under.

Marcus Armitage carded a scorching 63 in the opening round to take a one-stroke lead at Son Muntaner Golf Course.

The Englishman is targeting a big finish on the Balaeric Island to force his way into contention for a spot in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next month. He currently sits in the 68th position on the Rankings.

He got off to a hot start under the Spanish sun after teeing off on the 10th hole, registering back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th before picking up two more shots before the turn. He also enjoyed a four under-par back nine, thanks to a pair of closing birdies at the eighth and ninth holes, to create a new course record at Son Muntaner, which hosts the Tour for the first time this week.

That eight-under total moved Armitage one clear of Daan Huizing of the Netherlands, who signed for a seven-under 64, while Dane Rasmus Højgaard, Lucas Nemecz of Austria and Spaniard Alejandro Cañizares all were a shot further back on six-under.

