Left Menu

Rugby-Lawes out of England training camp due to concussion protocols

England and Northampton Saints lock Courtney Lawes will not join up with Eddie Jones' squad for their training camp in Jersey next week as he continues to work through his return to play protocols, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 17:48 IST
Rugby-Lawes out of England training camp due to concussion protocols
Representative Image

England and Northampton Saints lock Courtney Lawes will not join up with Eddie Jones' squad for their training camp in Jersey next week as he continues to work through his return to play protocols, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday. The 33-year-old, who captained England in all three summer tests against Australia, took a blow to the head during Northampton's defeat to Leicester Tigers in the Premiership on Sept. 24 in his only appearance of the season so far.

Lawes missed the first two rounds of this year's Six Nations due to a concussion suffered on club duty in January. World Rugby changed its Graduated Return to Play (GRTP) protocols from July 1 which now require that elite players with concussion symptoms avoid playing for at least 12 days.

London Irish flanker Tom Pearson has been called up as cover and will meet up with the 36-man squad on Monday for the five-day camp. England face Argentina on Nov. 6 and Japan on Nov. 12 before two heavyweight clashes against New Zealand and South Africa on consecutive Saturdays after that.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022