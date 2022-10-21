Left Menu

Maaya, Laxmi to meet in girls U-16 final at Fenesta Open National Tennis

Maaya Rajesh Revathi and Laxmi Siri Dandu set up the girls U-16 final of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship against each other after winning their respective semifinals here on Friday.

Updated: 21-10-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:03 IST
Maaya Rajesh Revathi and Laxmi Siri Dandu set up the girls' U-16 final of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship against each other after winning their respective semifinals here on Friday. While Maaya beat Mahika Khanna 6-4 6-4, Laxmi defeated Saumya Rounde 6-3 6-3.

Maaya had to wait for her chances in both the sets but once she settled down, she was on song. In the boys' U-16 semifinals, Hitesh Chauhan beat Mahaligam K 7-5 6-4, while Arjun Rathi had to dig deep to prevail over Debasis Sahoo 1-6 7-5 6-2.

In the U-14 girls semifinals, Haritashree beat Kashvi Sunil 6-3 6-1 to set up a title clash against Aishwarya Jadhav, who demolished Diya Ramesh 6-2 6-0.

The boys' U-14 final will be played between Arnav Vijay Paparkar and Samarth Sahita.

