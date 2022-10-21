Left Menu

Soccer-Northern Ireland sack Baraclough after dismal Nations League campaign

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:17 IST
Soccer-Northern Ireland sack Baraclough after dismal Nations League campaign
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager, the Irish Football Association said on Friday, the team's dismal run of results during his tenure that culminated in a disappointing Nations League campaign.

Northern Ireland won only four of their 22 competitive games under Baraclough, who replaced Michael O'Neill in June 2020, and narrowly avoided relegation to the fourth tier of the Nations League after claiming five points from a possible 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022