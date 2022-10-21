Left Menu

Rugby-Ulster, Glasgow see URC fixtures postponed due to illness

Ulster and Glasgow Warriors have had their United Rugby Championship matches in South Africa scheduled for Saturday postponed due to illness in their squads.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 18:54 IST
Rugby-Ulster, Glasgow see URC fixtures postponed due to illness

Ulster and Glasgow Warriors have had their United Rugby Championship matches in South Africa scheduled for Saturday postponed due to illness in their squads. Ulster were due to face the Sharks in Durban, while Glasgow had been set for a clash with the Lions in Johannesburg.

"Due to gastroenteritis infections, it is not possible for Ulster or Glasgow Warriors to field full playing squads," organisers said in a statement on Friday. "In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from all key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures.

"The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the games and will update in due course."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
2
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022