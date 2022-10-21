Sports News Roundup: Sabalenka, Kasatkina seal WTA Finals spots; Dutch name preliminary World Cup squad list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sabalenka, Kasatkina seal WTA Finals spots

Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina secured qualification for the WTA Finals on Thursday while a faceoff between Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova in Guadalajara will decide the final spot at the season-ending event on the women's tour. The WTA Finals, featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, will start in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 31.

Alpine skiing-'Ski to Survive', U.S. Ski and Snowboard eyes F1 example to engage fans

Before taking over as president of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt was CEO of the World Surf League (WSL) and held leadership positions with the NBA, WTA and Rugby Football Union. She brings lessons learned from those posts to her new job but it is Formula One that has Goldschmidt's attention as a new Alpine World Cup ski season gets underway at the weekend on the glaciers above Soelden, Austria.

Soccer-Anderlecht away fans banned from European games

Anderlecht have been ordered to play their next two European games without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa Conference League defeat by West Ham United last week, the governing body said on Friday. Fans of the Belgian side lit flares and threw seats at West Ham supporters during the game at London Stadium, which ended in a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Soccer-Spurs could be without Kulusevski until after World Cup - Conte

Forward Dejan Kulusevski may not feature for Tottenham Hotspur until after the World Cup, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday, after the Sweden international suffered a setback while recovering from a hamstring injury. Kulusevski, 22, has been a key player for Spurs since joining from Juventus in January. He has missed their last six games after sustaining the injury on international duty.

Soccer-Liverpool's Klopp expects to be on bench against Forest despite FA charge

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expects to be in the dugout at Nottingham Forest on Saturday despite being charged by the Football Association (FA) for his outburst at an assistant referee during last weekend's win against Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield. He was given until Friday by the FA to respond to the charge.

Soccer-Dutch name preliminary World Cup squad list

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal on Friday sprung some surprises as he named a 39-man preliminary squad for the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mitchel Bakker, Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven were named for the first time while uncapped Sven Botman, Jeremie Frimpong and Pascal Struijk, who have received previous call-ups, were also included in a list dominated by nine players from Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe battles back in Stockholm

No. 3 seed Frances Tiafoe won two tiebreakers to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) comeback win over Swedish wild card Elias Ymer in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Thursday in Sweden. Despite Ymer winning 47 of his 59 first-service points (80 percent) and holding a 20-11 advantage in aces, Tiafoe controlled both tiebreakers. He leapt out to a 6-0 lead in the second-set tiebreaker and won it on his fifth set point before cruising in the third-set showdown as well.

Tennis-Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the U.S. Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of roxadustat, an anti-anaemia drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells much like the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO).

Soccer-Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Messi

Lionel Messi says Argentina to not fear any team at the World Cup but he urged fans to stay calm with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away. Copa America champions Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C as they look to win their first World Cup title since 1986.

NHL roundup: Sabres top Flames behind Alex Tuch's hat trick

Alex Tuch produced his first career hat trick to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres earn a 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt each added a goal and an assist while Rasmus Dahlin also scored for the Sabres. Buffalo's Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists, and Owen Power and Jacob Bryson had two assists apiece. Eric Comrie made 40 saves for the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)