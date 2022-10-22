Left Menu

Soccer-Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli

Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Empoli stayed 11th in the standings.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 22-10-2022 02:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 02:19 IST
Soccer-Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli
  • Country:
  • Italy

Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Forward Moise Kean put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute when he tapped in a beautiful cross from Filip Kostic.

Weston McKennie doubled Juve's advantage shortly after halftime when Juan Cuadrado sent in a great pass and the U.S. international headed the ball into the roof of the net. Rabiot took advantage of another precise cross from Cuadrado to make it 3-0 with a header in the 82nd minute and the Frenchman completed the rout in stoppage time.

Juventus moved up one place to seventh on 19 points, one above Inter who travel to Fiorentina on Saturday. Empoli stayed 11th in the standings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022