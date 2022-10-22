Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Azarenka overcomes Gauff to reach Guadalajara semi-final

Experience triumphed over youth as 33-year-old twice major winner Victoria Azarenka beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 to reach the Guadalajara Open semi-final, staying on track to end a two-year title drought. Azarenka kept her poise under a barrage of powerful serves as the world number seven lobbed 10 aces across the net. She broke down Gauff's stout defence to convert on 5 of 13 break point chances and set up a meeting with either Jessica Pegula or Sloane Stephens of the United States.

Alpine skiing-'Ski to Survive', U.S. Ski and Snowboard eyes F1 example to engage fans

Before taking over as president of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Sophie Goldschmidt was CEO of the World Surf League (WSL) and held leadership positions with the NBA, WTA and Rugby Football Union. She brings lessons learned from those posts to her new job but it is Formula One that has Goldschmidt's attention as a new Alpine World Cup ski season gets underway at the weekend on the glaciers above Soelden, Austria.

Soccer-Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli

Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Juventus, who grabbed a 1-0 derby victory at Torino last time out, moved up one place to seventh on 19 points, one above Inter who travel to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Soccer-Spurs could be without Kulusevski until after World Cup - Conte

Forward Dejan Kulusevski may not feature for Tottenham Hotspur until after the World Cup, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday, after the Sweden international suffered a setback while recovering from a hamstring injury. Kulusevski, 22, has been a key player for Spurs since joining from Juventus in January. He has missed their last six games after sustaining the injury on international duty.

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem beats top seed Hubert Hurkacz in Antwerp

Austria's Dominic Thiem saved three match points rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4) win to oust No. 1 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals of the European Open on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium. Thiem, who claimed the 2020 U.S. Open but hasn't won since then due in part to a wrist injury, absorbed Hurkacz's 17 aces and won 51 of his 63 first-service points (81 percent). He staved off Hurkacz when the Pole held a 6-4 lead in the second-set tiebreaker. Neither player broke serve in the third set before Thiem cruised in the tiebreaker.

Soccer-Dutch name preliminary World Cup squad list

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal on Friday sprung some surprises as he named a 39-man preliminary squad for the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mitchel Bakker, Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven were named for the first time while uncapped Sven Botman, Jeremie Frimpong and Pascal Struijk, who have received previous call-ups, were also included in a list dominated by nine players from Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam.

Soccer-Poland in 'very tough' World Cup group, says Lewandowski

Poland's Robert Lewandowski said they have been handed a difficult group alongside Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Qatar but he believes they can progress. The Polish side failed to get out of their group four years ago in Russia and Barcelona striker Lewandowski is keen to avoid a similar outcome.

Tennis-Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the U.S. Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of roxadustat, an anti-anaemia drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells much like the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO).

Soccer-Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Messi

Lionel Messi says Argentina to not fear any team at the World Cup but he urged fans to stay calm with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away. Copa America champions Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C as they look to win their first World Cup title since 1986.

Soccer-French boss Deschamps not worried about run of form ahead of World Cup

France manager Didier Deschamps said he was not worried about disappointing results over the last few months as "Les Bleus" only have won one of their last six games. Deschamps's squad ended up third in League A Group 1 of the Nations League after losses at home to Denmark and Croatia and a draw with Austria.

