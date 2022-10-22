Left Menu

Motor racing-Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed

"There's lots of people within the sport who are being a part of this, helping educate those who are trying to create this movie," Hamilton, 37, said in June when asked about his involvement. "There's talk of already how we're going to capture some of the footage.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 22-10-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 05:59 IST
Motor racing-Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed
  • Country:
  • United States

Formula One executives and team bosses were briefed by Brad Pitt at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Friday as plans for a movie based on the sport picked up speed. Apple TV announced in June that its studio arm had landed the rights to a feature film that will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of "Top Gun: Maverick".

Kosinski joined Pitt at Austin's Circuit of the Americas along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer as teams prepared for Sunday's race. Mercedes' seven times world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who has spent time with Pitt this week, will also be a co-producer of the movie.

Pitt will star as a racing driver who steps out of retirement to compete alongside an up-and-coming rookie against the titans of the sport. "There's lots of people within the sport who are being a part of this, helping educate those who are trying to create this movie," Hamilton, 37, said in June when asked about his involvement.

"There's talk of already how we're going to capture some of the footage. It's going to take us drivers to be involved in that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
3
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022