Tennis-Sakkari storms into Guadalajara semis, books WTA Finals spot

Fourth seed Maria Sakkari overcame Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 5-7 6-4 to reach the Guadalajara Open semi-finals on Friday and grab the eighth and final spot at the year-ending WTA Finals. Sakkari saved 14 of 15 break points on the night to outclass her determined opponent and will join Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina at the season finale.

Rugby-Australia advance to quarter-finals with narrow win over Wales

Australia booked their place in the quarter-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday with a hard-fought 13-7 win over Wales in Whangarei, New Zealand. Two penalties from Lori Cramer were the difference between the teams, and the win ensures the Australians finish second in Pool A behind already-qualified New Zealand.

Motor racing-Formula One planning new all-female junior series -reports

Formula One is planning to set up an all-female junior series to help women racers climb the motorsport ladder, according to media reports on Friday. Sky Sports television and other media said the series could debut as early as 2023 with a focus on 16- to 22-year-old drivers.

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem beats top seed Hubert Hurkacz in Antwerp

Austria's Dominic Thiem saved three match points rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4) win to oust No. 1 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals of the European Open on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium. Thiem, who claimed the 2020 U.S. Open but hasn't won since then due in part to a wrist injury, absorbed Hurkacz's 17 aces and won 51 of his 63 first-service points (81 percent). He staved off Hurkacz when the Pole held a 6-4 lead in the second-set tiebreaker. Neither player broke serve in the third set before Thiem cruised in the tiebreaker.

Baseball-Boone urges consistency as pressure mounts for Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday he is preaching consistency at the plate despite a demoralizing 0-2 start to the ALCS on the road against hated rivals Houston Astros. The Bronx Bombers will be relieved to be back on home turf with a rested Gerritt Cole on the mound for Game 3 Saturday in the best-of-seven playoff series, as the offense tries to regroup and keep their World Series ambitions on track.

Soccer-Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32

Former Japan international forward Masato Kudo, who also played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps and Brisbane Roar, died aged 32 following brain surgery, his club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced. Kudo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the ventricles in the brain and was hospitalised on Oct. 3 after falling ill a day earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported. He died on Friday.

Tennis-Former world number one Halep provisionally suspended for doping

Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned blood-booster roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday. Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the U.S. Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of roxadustat, an anti-anaemia drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells much like the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO).

Soccer-Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Messi

Lionel Messi says Argentina to not fear any team at the World Cup but he urged fans to stay calm with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away. Copa America champions Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C as they look to win their first World Cup title since 1986.

Cricket-Stokes criticises 'stupid' boundary markers after Topley injury

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has slammed the "stupid" size of boundary marking sponges at stadiums after seamer Reece Topley was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup having suffered a leg injury by stepping on one during a fielding drill. Topley, who has picked up 22 wickets in as many T20 games, sustained ligament damage to his left ankle ahead of a warm-up clash against Pakistan and was replaced by fellow fast bowler Tymal Mills for the tournament in Australia.

Soccer-Infantino: Clearing house will bring transparency to transfer market

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the creation of a centralised clearing house will bring "transparency and accountability" as the sport's governing body looks to crack down on the multi-billion dollar global transfer market. Infantino, speaking after Saturday's FIFA Council meeting in Auckland, said the new Paris-based entity would focus on ensuring smaller clubs receive compensation owed for developing players before tackling the broader market.

