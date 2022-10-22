Australia win toss, elect to bowl against NZ in World Cup opener

Defending champions Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in their opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Saturday.

Australia have left out Steve Smith, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson and Cameroon Green from the playing eleven, while New Zealand will be without Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell. Teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

