Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma doesnt want to lose his sleep thinking about uncontrollable and would rather let BCCI take a call on his teams travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup next year.Rohits comment was sought on the controversy on the eve of his teams T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan and he predictably side-stepped the issue.My take is lets focus on this World Cup because this is important for us.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-10-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 12:51 IST
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma doesn't want to lose his sleep thinking about uncontrollable and would rather let BCCI take a call on his team's travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup next year.

Rohit's comment was sought on the controversy on the eve of his team's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan and he predictably side-stepped the issue.

''My take is let's focus on this World Cup because this is important for us. We are not worried about what is going to happen later. There's no point in thinking about it,'' Rohit replied in a matter of fact manner.

''The BCCI will make the decisions on that. We are focused on how we need to be very well-prepared for tomorrow's game,'' Rohit added.

A war of words broke out between Indian and Pakistani cricket boards after BCCI secretary Jay Shah told media that ''India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and it will be held at a neutral venue.'' In reply, Pakistan threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup in India. Sports minister Anurag Thakur said players' security is important and the government will take a call on their travel to Pakistan.

He, though, hoped that Pakistan will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

