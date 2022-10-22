Soccer-Group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup

Following is the draw for the ninth Women's World Cup, which will take place from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year in Australia and New Zealand: GROUP A

New Zealand Norway

Philippines Switzerland

GROUP B Australia

Ireland Nigeria

Canada GROUP C

Spain Costa Rica

Zambia Japan

GROUP D England

Playoff winner* Denmark

China GROUP E

United States Vietnam

Netherlands Playoff winner*

GROUP F France

Jamaica Brazil

Playoff winner* GROUP G

Sweden South Africa

Italy Argentina

GROUP H Germany

Morocco Colombia

South Korea * The 10-team inter-confederation playoffs will take place in New Zealand from Feb. 18-23 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)