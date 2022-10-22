Soccer-Group draw for the 2023 Women's World Cup
Following is the draw for the ninth Women's World Cup, which will take place from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year in Australia and New Zealand: GROUP A
New Zealand Norway
Philippines Switzerland
GROUP B Australia
Ireland Nigeria
Canada GROUP C
Spain Costa Rica
Zambia Japan
GROUP D England
Playoff winner* Denmark
China GROUP E
United States Vietnam
Netherlands Playoff winner*
GROUP F France
Jamaica Brazil
Playoff winner* GROUP G
Sweden South Africa
Italy Argentina
GROUP H Germany
Morocco Colombia
South Korea * The 10-team inter-confederation playoffs will take place in New Zealand from Feb. 18-23 next year.
