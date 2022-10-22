Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Sakkari storms into Guadalajara semis, books WTA Finals spot; Motor racing-Formula One planning new all-female junior series -reports and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Kraken stun champion Avalanche

Jared McCann and Jordan Schwartz had a goal and an assist each, Karson Kuhlman scored the game-winner and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday in Denver. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer turned away 17 of 19 shots against his former team before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones stopped the only shot he faced.

Tennis-Sakkari storms into Guadalajara semis, books WTA Finals spot

Fourth seed Maria Sakkari overcame Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 5-7 6-4 to reach the Guadalajara Open semi-finals on Friday and grab the eighth and final spot at the year-ending WTA Finals. Sakkari saved 14 of 15 break points on the night to outclass her determined opponent and will join Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Aryna Sabalenka and Daria Kasatkina at the season finale.

Motor racing-Formula One planning new all-female junior series -reports

Formula One is planning to set up an all-female junior series to help women racers climb the motorsport ladder, according to media reports on Friday. Sky Sports television and other media said the series could debut as early as 2023 with a focus on 16- to 22-year-old drivers.

ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem beats top seed Hubert Hurkacz in Antwerp

Austria's Dominic Thiem saved three match points rallied for a 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4) win to oust No. 1 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals of the European Open on Friday in Antwerp, Belgium. Thiem, who claimed the 2020 U.S. Open but hasn't won since then due in part to a wrist injury, absorbed Hurkacz's 17 aces and won 51 of his 63 first-service points (81 percent). He staved off Hurkacz when the Pole held a 6-4 lead in the second-set tiebreaker. Neither player broke serve in the third set before Thiem cruised in the tiebreaker.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets

Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.

Soccer-Tour operators eye back-up routes as millions prepare to fly to Qatar World Cup

Air operators flying soccer fans to the Qatar World Cup should have back-up routes in case of disruptions from delays or regional tensions, with around three million tickets sold for next month's global event, travel and risk consultants said. Qatar Airways is working to boost its workforce by 10,000 to more than 55,000, partly to handle the expected influx, and has cut flights to make way for World Cup fans.

Baseball-Boone urges consistency as pressure mounts for Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Friday he is preaching consistency at the plate despite a demoralizing 0-2 start to the ALCS on the road against hated rivals Houston Astros. The Bronx Bombers will be relieved to be back on home turf with a rested Gerritt Cole on the mound for Game 3 Saturday in the best-of-seven playoff series, as the offense tries to regroup and keep their World Series ambitions on track.

Soccer-Former Japan international Kudo dies after brain surgery, aged 32

Former Japan international forward Masato Kudo, who also played for Kashiwa Reysol, Vancouver Whitecaps and Brisbane Roar, died aged 32 following brain surgery, his club Tegevajaro Miyazaki has announced. Kudo was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluid in the ventricles in the brain and was hospitalised on Oct. 3 after falling ill a day earlier, the Kyodo news agency reported. He died on Friday.

Soccer-Argentina fear no one at World Cup, says Messi

Lionel Messi says Argentina to not fear any team at the World Cup but he urged fans to stay calm with the tournament in Qatar less than a month away. Copa America champions Argentina, unbeaten in 35 games since 2019, were drawn with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C as they look to win their first World Cup title since 1986.

Soccer-Infantino: Clearing house will bring transparency to transfer market

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the creation of a centralised clearing house will bring "transparency and accountability" as the sport's governing body looks to crack down on the multi-billion dollar global transfer market. Infantino, speaking after Saturday's FIFA Council meeting in Auckland, said the new Paris-based entity would focus on ensuring smaller clubs receive compensation owed for developing players before tackling the broader market.

(With inputs from agencies.)