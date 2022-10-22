Left Menu

Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to take pole for Malaysian Grand Prix

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia grabbed a 14-point lead over Fabio Quartararo at the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish in Australia last weekend after the defending champion crashed out of the race. But the Italian crashed in Q2, as did fellow title contender Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro to slip back while Quartararo will be hoping for a miracle after his time meant he will start 12th after he took a tumble himself.

Reuters | Selangor | Updated: 22-10-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 14:13 IST
Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to take pole for Malaysian Grand Prix
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to take pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix, as Enea Bastianini gave himself an outside shot at the title as the top three contenders all struggled in qualifying. Martin posted a time of one minute 57.790 seconds ahead of the penultimate round of the championship, which is returning to the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2019.

It was the Spaniard's second pole in as many weeks following another lap record in Australia last weekend and he went 0.456 seconds faster than Bastianini. Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez completed the front row. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia grabbed a 14-point lead over Fabio Quartararo at the top of the world championship standings with a third-placed finish in Australia last weekend after the defending champion crashed out of the race.

But the Italian crashed in Q2, as did fellow title contender Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro to slip back while Quartararo will be hoping for a miracle after his time meant he will start 12th after he took a tumble himself. Bagnaia, who will start in ninth ahead of Espargaro, can wrap up the title ahead of the final round in Spain if he wins on Sunday and Quartararo finishes outside the top three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022