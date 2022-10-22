Left Menu

Thorough postmortem will be carried out: CWI President on West Indies' World Cup exit

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after they suffered a crushing defeat against Ireland on Friday sending the cricketing world into a frenzy since the West Indies is the most successful team in the history of the event, winning it twice.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:12 IST
Thorough postmortem will be carried out: CWI President on West Indies' World Cup exit
Ricky Skerritt (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua and Barbuda

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt assured a thorough examination of the team's failure to qualify for the T20 World Cup in a statement issued by him on October 21. West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after they suffered a crushing defeat against Ireland on Friday sending the cricketing world into a frenzy since the West Indies is the most successful team in the history of the event, winning it twice.

"I want to assure stakeholders that a thorough postmortem will be carried out on all aspects of our World Cup preparation and performance and that solutions will be found in keeping with CWI's strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all fronts, and in all formats. West Indies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event and continues to need the input and support of all stakeholders," said Skerritt in his statement. Stating the reasons for the failure of the team in Australia he said, "The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team."

The President expressed his disappointment with the team failing to make it to the Super-12 stage and appreciated the concerns raised by people, while also validating the frustration experienced by fans. "I am deeply disappointed with the performance results of our team in Australia and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many," said the CWI President.

Ireland crushed two-time T20 World champions by nine wickets to qualify for the Super-12, sending the West Indies packing to the Caribbean on Friday at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Explosive batter Paul Stirling remained unbeaten and played a match-winning knock of 66 runs from 48 deliveries to knock the West Indies out of the T20 World Cup 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022