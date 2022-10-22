Left Menu

T20 WC: Devon Conway crosses 1,000 run mark in T20Is, becomes second-fastest to do so

Conway smashed a brilliant 92* to guide NZ to 200/3 in T20 WC Super 12 opener

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 15:19 IST
Devon Conway. (Photo - ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand batter Devon Conway on Saturday became the second-fastest batter to cross 1,000 runs in the shortest format. The batter accomplished this feat in his side's Group 1, Super 12 match against Australia in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

In the match, Conway smashed a brilliant 92* off just 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes. With this, he crossed the 1,000 run mark in just 26 innings. Now in 29 matches, Conway has scored 1,033 runs in 26 innings at an average of 57.38. His best score in this format is an unbeaten 99. Seven half centuries have been scored by the batter in this format.

The fastest batter to score 1,000 runs in T20I cricket is England's Dawid Malan , who did so in 24 innings. Coming to the match, New Zealand posted a massive 200/3 in their 20 overs.

Opener Finn Allen scored 42 off just 16 balls with five fours and three sixes to help his side cross 50-run mark in less than four overs. Conway and Williamson (23) put up a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Conway's brilliant 92* and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's entertaining cameo of 26 off 13 balls powered New Zealand to 200/3 in their 20 overs.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, picking up 2/41 in his four overs. Spinner Adam Zampa also picked 1/39 in his four overs. Australia's innings is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

