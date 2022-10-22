Left Menu

Rugby-England's Keates out with knee injury, to be replaced by Harper

England prop Laura Keates suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during training and had to leave the squad competing at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand ahead of Sunday's clash with South Africa in Pool C, the Red Roses said on Saturday.

England prop Laura Keates suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during training and had to leave the squad competing at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand ahead of Sunday's clash with South Africa in Pool C, the Red Roses said on Saturday. Loughborough Lightning's Detysha Harper has been called up to replace Keates, who has been capped 62 times by the Red Roses and was playing for the Worcester Warriors before the club entered administration last month.

"The 34-year-old prop will remain in New Zealand for the remainder of the tournament with family," England Rugby said in a statement. England have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals with Australia, France, New Zealand, and Canada but could top Pool C if they seal another victory on Sunday.

