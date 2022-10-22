Left Menu

All-round NZ hammer Australia by 89 runs

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:01 IST
New Zealand T20 Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
New Zealand began their T20 World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing defending champions Australia by 89 runs here on Saturday.

Devon Conway smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls to power New Zealand to a stiff 200 for three.

The Kiwis then put up a disciplined bowing performance and were outstanding in the field as they bowled out the hosts, who struggled to get a partnership going, for 111 in 17.1 overs.

Tim Southee (3/6) and Mitchell Santner (3/31) picked three wickets each.

Put in to bat, Conway and Finn Allen (42 off 16 balls) gave NZ a rollicking start with the duo adding 56 off 25 balls. The left-handed opener then shared 69 runs with skipper Kane Williamson (23 off 23). Glenn Phillips (12) and James Neesham (26 not out) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/41) and Adam Zampa (1/39) were among wickets.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/41). Australia: 111 all out in 17.1 overs (Glenn Maxwell 28; Tim Southee (3/6), Mitchell Santner 3/31)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

