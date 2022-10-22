Cricket-New Zealand stun champions Australia in Super 12 opener

Doug Conway scored a brilliant unbeaten 92 as New Zealand thrashed reigning champions Australia by 89 runs in a rematch of last year's final, opening the Super 12 stage with a bang at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday. Expatriate New Zealanders turned out in numbers at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground and were treated to fireworks from the Black Caps batters as they blasted their way to 200 for three in their 20 overs after Conway smashed the final ball for a six.

David Warner was unfortunate to depart to a freak dismissal off the first ball of the second over of Australia's innings but the New Zealand bowlers kept up relentless pressure to dismiss the hosts for 111 in the 18th over. Seamer Tim Southee took three for six as New Zealand handed Australia their biggest loss in a T20 international and won their first match in any format against their neighbours in Australia since a test win in Hobart 11 years ago.

