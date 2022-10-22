Left Menu

T20 WC: England win toss, opt to field first against Afghanistan

Both teams will be looking forward to add some points to their stats with a win

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 16:26 IST
T20 WC: England win toss, opt to field first against Afghanistan
England will be looking to get off to a good start. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in their Group 1, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Monday. England skipper Jos Buttler said at the toss, "We are going to bowl. It has been a long build-up, there has been some good games we are as ready as we can be. Everyone is raring to go. Really excited and great honour to captain your country in a World Cup. We have a lot of talent in the squad. We have left out Willey, Jordan, Mills and Salt."

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said at the toss, "The plan was to bat first and put some score on the board and then put pressure with the ball. Excited as a captain and hopefully we will do well as a team. For the last few weeks we had a good look at the conditions and practice games as well." England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022