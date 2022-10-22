T20 WC: NZ openers set the tone, we were outplayed completely: Australia skipper Finch after loss to New Zealand

Following his side's 89-run loss to New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that his side could not recover from powerplay assault from Kiwi batters and was outplayed completely. A power-packed bowling performance by Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner and a top-class half-century from Devon Conway helped New Zealand sink the defending champions Australia to an 89-run defeat in their Group 1, Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Syndey on Saturday.

"They certainly did (on the New Zealand openers), they set the tone in the first 4 overs and we did not recover. Needed a big start, that did not happen and we were outplayed completely. He got off to a flier (on Finn), we needed early wickets which did not happen and when we chased, we lost too many wickets, we were not good enough with the net run-rate taking a bad hit. We play Sri Lanka next, four games left, need to win everything and have some luck on our side," said Finch in a post-match presentation. With this win, Kiwis are at the top of the points table with two points while Australia is at the bottom with zero points. It was a memorable day for New Zealand as they outclassed the defending champions and their arch-rivals in every department.

Coming to the match, New Zealand posted a massive 200/3 in their 20 overs. Opener Finn Allen scored 42 off just 16 balls with five fours and three sixes to help his side cross the 50-run mark in less than four overs.

Conway and Williamson (23) put up a 69-run stand for the second wicket. Conway's brilliant 92* and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's entertaining cameo of 26 off 13 balls powered New Zealand to 200/3 in their 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, picking up 2/41 in his four overs. Spinner Adam Zampa also picked 1/39 in his four overs.

Chasing 201, Australia's batting turned out to be extremely toothless. Pacer Tim Southee (3/6), Spinner Mitchell Santner (3/31) and pacer Trent Boult (2/24) destroyed the defending champions' batting lineup with consistent wickets. Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each too. Australia was all out for 111 in 17.1 overs and lost the match by 89 runs. Only Glenn Maxwell (28) and Pat Cummins (21) could cross the 20-run mark.

Conway was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for 92* off 58 balls. (ANI)

