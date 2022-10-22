Left Menu

Rugby-Black Ferns need 80-minute performances to retain World Cup - Smith

"Once you get to quarter-finals, the games change.

Rugby-Black Ferns need 80-minute performances to retain World Cup - Smith
New Zealand will need to deliver consistent 80-minute performances in their remaining World Cup matches if they want to win the title for a sixth time, coach Wayne Smith said on Saturday after the Pool A winners thrashed Scotland 57-0. The defending champions all but secured top spot in the quarter-final seedings with their romp over the Scots on Saturday as Australia and France joined the hosts, England and Canada in the last eight. "I just think we played really good heads-up rugby. We were really physical, which is important, really physical up front... It wasn't as good in the second half but that often happens when you're up 45-0 at halftime," former All Blacks assistant coach Smith said.

"We haven't really played a complete game. We've always played like a poor first half then a great second half or great first half, poor second half today. So, I think the focus for us is pretty much get our game together for the whole 80. "Big moments, been there before. We know what it takes, we've just got to produce it."

Smith added that he was pleased that almost everyone in the Black Ferns squad had got a taste of the global tournament because of the much-changed team he put out. "They were excellent in that first half, and so they've put themselves in line for future selection," he said.

Arihiana Marino-Tauhino, standing in as captain for the rested Ruahei Demant, said the first knockout round would be a spectacle regardless of who the Black Ferns were paired with when the draw was decided on Sunday. "Once you get to quarter-finals, the games change. So, we'll take a rest tonight and look at the games tomorrow and figure out who we have, and then go from there," she said.

"All of the games have been amazing. Fast, quick rugby and everyone will enjoy it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

