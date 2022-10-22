Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema suffers muscle fatigue, say Real

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Real Madrid's LaLiga game at home to Sevilla later on Saturday after the club said he was diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his leg.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:22 IST
Soccer-Benzema suffers muscle fatigue, say Real
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Real Madrid's LaLiga game at home to Sevilla later on Saturday after the club said he was diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his leg. Forward Benzema, who on Monday became the first French player to win the Ballon d'Or since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, has scored six goals in 11 games in all competitions for Real this season.

"Following tests carried out today on Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with muscular fatigue in the quadricep muscle of his left leg," Real said in a statement. "His recovery will be monitored."

Real are top of LaLiga with 28 points after 10 matches, three points ahead of rivals Barcelona who are second.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022