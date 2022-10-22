Left Menu

Wheelchair cricketers from across India gear up for Sardar Patel Unity Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:40 IST
Wheelchair cricketers from across the country will participate in the Sardar Patel Unity Cup T20 tournament from October 28 to 30 at Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

The tournament, organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council Of India (DCCI) and Big Bash Sports League, a Mumbai-based Sports organisation, will be held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

The tournament will witness participation of 34 players from across the country, representing two wheelchair cricket teams -- India A and Rest Of India.

''Our wheelchair cricketers from across India have geared up for the tournament and they will showcase their grit and determination thereby paying tribute to the Iron Legacy of Sardar Patel,'' Jt Secretary of DCCI, Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh (Retd.) said in a statement.

Kanubhai Tailor, Padmashree and renowned Disability Rights Activist, is the brand ambassador of the Sardar Patel Unity Cup.

Somjeet Singh from Uttar Pradesh will lead India A, while Veer Singh Sandhu of Punjab will lead Rest of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

