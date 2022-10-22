Left Menu

We have plans for everyone, not just Surya: Babar

We have a plan and hopefully we can execute them properly, Babar said on the eve of the match.There was good news for the Pakistan team that Shan Masood has recovered from his head injury.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:45 IST
We have plans for everyone, not just Surya: Babar
Babar Azam (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Suryakumar Yadav has a terrorising presence due to his extraordinary shot-hitting ability but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam doesn't want to give extra importance to a particular batter as they gear up for much-awaited clash against arch rivals India, here on Sunday Surya, the fastest to batter to touch 1000-run mark in T20Is, plays shots all around and has tormented the bowlers across teams.

''We have plans for each player, not just Surya. We have a plan and hopefully we can execute them properly,'' Babar said on the eve of the match.

There was good news for the Pakistan team that Shan Masood has recovered from his head injury. He was hit on his head by a Mohammed Nawaz's shot during a practice session.

''Shan Masood has recovered. He has cleared all the tests. Pitch was covered for two days but we know at the back of the mind what our XI would be,'' the skipper said while informing that Fakhar Zaman is still nursing an injury and will be unavailable for the game.

If rain leads to a shortened game, Babar and his boys are ready.

''Whatever be the duration of the match, we are ready. But for the fans, it would be great if we have a full match,'' Babar said.

While Shaheen Shah Afridi is cynosure of eyes, Babar termed Haris Rauf as the most improved bowler.

''The amount of improvement he has shown, the bowling unit has got confidence. His home ground in BBL is MCG. He didn't let us miss Shaheen in the manner he took responsibility,'' Babar said.

Off the field whenever we have met it has been cordial.

================================== There may lot of tension between the BCCI and PCB due to Asia Cup controversy but Babar said the players on both sides have good relations with each other . ''We have shared a good bond with Indian players and that's what professional sportsmen do. It also helps in on field relations as we all give 100 percent for our teams.'' Babar was visibly annoyed when asked about a certain viewpoint that Pakistan is a two-man batting side in him and Mohammed Rizwan.

''Ab main kya bolun. You will know on the day. T20 is a short format and anything can happen,'' he kept it short.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

Sikh man accused of killing his kids charged with murder: Report

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022