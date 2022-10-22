Curran sizzles as England bowl out Afghanistan for 112

Sam Curran sizzled with a five-wicket haul as England bowled out Afghanistan for 112 in their Super 12 T20 World Cup Group 1 match here on Saturday.

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a run-a-ball 32 while Usman Ghani contributed to the total score with a valuable 30. The Afghanistan batters were unable to stitch any substantial partnership as England bowlers bossed the proceedings.

Curran took a five-wicket haul, giving away only 10 runs, while Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) picked two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 112 all out in 19.4 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 32; Sam Curran 5/10, Ben Stokes 2/19, Mark Wood 2/23).

