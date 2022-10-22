Curated menus, live screenings: Delhi restaurants, cinema halls all set for India-Pak T20 WC clash

With India and Pakistan set for a face-off in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, restaurants and cinema halls in Delhi have introduced curated menus and will hold special screenings of the match to cash in on the fervour.

From 'Hitman's Cheese Masala Pao' to 'KL's Onion Samosa', restaurants are offering an eclectic mix of dishes named after some of India's favourite players.

Popular restaurant SOCIAL has introduced a special menu -- 'SOCIAL Stumps'.

Some of the dishes on the menu are 'Laam Dand Gol Pind Pakoda Platter' which includes aloo vada, sabudana vada, paneer pakoda and cheese nads, ''Buttler's Butter Garlic Mushrooms'', and ''Pat's Cumin and Coriander Tikka'' -- fish tikka marinated in coriander and baked in a tandoor.

Also on the menu is 'Joe's Root Burger' made with quinoa and root veggies, and topped with cheddar cheese and smoky barbecue sauce; 'Kookaburger', a lamb burger topped with beer and cheese sauce and served with gherkins; 'Chicken Fine Leg Tikka'; and a special 'Electric Bleed Blue LLIIT' drink.

To match the stadium's energy, SOCIAL will also have 'dholwalas' and face painters at its restaurants across India.

''We curate a match-watching experience like no other, bringing the stadium to one's nearest SOCIAL outpost with decor and a limited edition menu that is fit for the occasion.

''For tomorrow's India-Pakistan match, we have 'dholwalas' and face painters to keep up the enthusiasm. We are expecting a full house at our outposts,'' Satyajit Dhingra, chief regional officer - North, Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which runs SOCIAL, told PTI.

India and Pakistan will play each other in the eighth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

Cricket lovers will also be able to experience the match on the big screen across INOX multiplexes. INOX Leisure Ltd has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the live screening of all matches played by Team India.

''Live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities,'' INOX Leisure Ltd said in a statement.

''By screening cricket matches in cinemas, we are bringing together the thrill of the giant screen experience and thunderous sound with the most loved sport in our country, that is cricket. The excitement and emotions of the World Cup would add to this combination, resulting in a virtual treat for cricket lovers,'' INOX Leisure Ltd Chief Operating Officer Anand Vishal said.

Cricket lovers can also enjoy the match on big screens at several bars and restaurants including Pebble Street in New Friends Colony, Underdoggs in Aerocity, Smaaash in Dwarka, and Yes Minister in Adchini.

The T20 World Cup kicked off on October 16. The final is scheduled to be held on November 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)