T20 WC: Sam Curran becomes first England bowler to take five-wicket haul in shortest format

The 24-year-old all-rounder got the record to his name during his side's stage 12 match against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 19:03 IST
T20 WC: Sam Curran becomes first England bowler to take five-wicket haul in shortest format
Sam Curran. (Photo- Sam Curran Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England all-rounder Sam Curran registered the best bowling figures by an English bowler in T20I matches. The 24-year-old all-rounder got the record to his name during his side's stage 12 match against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

During the match, Curran took five wickets and conceded just 10 runs in 3.4 overs. Before this, spinner Adil Rashid held the record of best bowling figures by an English bowler in T20Is. He had taken four wickets for two runs in 2.2 overs against West Indies in Dubai in 2021.

The two bowlers are followed by pacer Chris Jordan (4/6) against West Indies (2019) and David Willey (4/7) in 2019. Afghanistan were bundled out by England for just 112 in 19.4 overs.

Batters Ibrahim Zadran and Usman Ghani, who scored 32 and 30 respectively, tried their level best to resist the brutal pace of English bowlers despite a steady fall of wickets from the other end. Besides Curran, Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) also bowled well. Chris Woakes also clinched a wicket. (ANI)

