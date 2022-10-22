Conway credits Allen for big win versus Aussies

He may have led the show in New Zealand's 89-run drubbing of Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 12 opener here but Devon Conway gave credit to his opening partner Finn Allen for seizing the momentum early on.

Allen took the Aussie 'Big Three' of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to the cleaners in a whirlwind 16-ball 42, which set the tone for a match-winning total of 200 for three. In reply, Australia were skittled out for 111. This was their first win against Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

''The way Finn Allen batted in the front was tremendous and put them under pressure,'' Conway, who carried his bat with a 92 not out, said at the post-match media interaction.

''We certainly know they are the 'Big Three' there. Classy bowling attack, the three of them together.'' ''I have to give a lot of credit to Finn the way he played because the way he played and the way he put them under pressure allowed me to get those balls that were slightly looser. ''In T20 cricket, if you put bowlers under pressure, no matter how good you are, it's obviously quite a tough gig,'' he added. With Allen going great guns, New Zealand raced to a 56- run opening stand in 25 balls, but thereafter, Conway took over in a smart 69-run partnership with skipper Kane Williamson in the middle overs.

''Yeah, every partnership is unique in its own way. Finn is a very clean striker of the ball. I know he's going to deal in boundaries more often than not. ''So the communication between the two of us or the three of us sort of changes slightly. I think it's more dictated by the situation of the game,'' he said how the dynamics changed after Allen's departure.

''I think Kane sort of came in right towards the end of the power play. Once we got through the power play, it was about sort of taking over in a smart way trying to maximise the fielders moving out of the circle.

''Just whatever we try to do, we try to keep in a positive mental approach. Yeah, it's really cool sort of batting alongside each player because everyone's different and the partnership's unique in that way.'' In the last T20 World Cup final, New Zealand had to settle for the runner-up spot after going down by eight wickets to Australia in Dubai.

The Kiwis next face Afghanistan at Melbourne on Wednesday. They will also play Sri Lanka, Ireland and title favourites England in the Super 12.

''Nothing changes for us. We've got a process we try and stick to. Every game is another game. We've got to focus on the things we can control and take each day as it comes. We don't look too far in the future.

''As I say, nothing really changes. We just sort of be smart and look forward to the next game in Melbourne,'' he added.

