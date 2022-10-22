Left Menu

Led by Curran's fifer, England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

PTI | Perth | Updated: 22-10-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 19:48 IST
Led by Curran's fifer, England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sam Curran's five-for dismantled Afghanistan as England notched a five-wicket win in their opening T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Curran sizzled with a five-wicket haul, giving away only 10 runs, while Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) picked two wickets apiece to bundle out Afghanistan for 112.

Defending a modest total, the Afghans made a game out of it but England eventually completed the task in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a run-a-ball 32 while Usman Ghani contributed to the total score with a 30.

The Afghanistan batters were unable to stitch any substantial partnership as England bowlers bossed the proceedings.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 112 all out in 19.4 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 32; Sam Curran 5/10, Ben Stokes 2/19, Mark Wood 2/23). England 113 for 5 in 18.1 overs (Liam Livingstone 29 not out; Rashid Khan 1/17) PTI APA AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022