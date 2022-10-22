Led by Curran's fifer, England beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

Sam Curran's five-for dismantled Afghanistan as England notched a five-wicket win in their opening T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Curran sizzled with a five-wicket haul, giving away only 10 runs, while Ben Stokes (2/19) and Mark Wood (2/23) picked two wickets apiece to bundle out Afghanistan for 112.

Defending a modest total, the Afghans made a game out of it but England eventually completed the task in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a run-a-ball 32 while Usman Ghani contributed to the total score with a 30.

The Afghanistan batters were unable to stitch any substantial partnership as England bowlers bossed the proceedings.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan: 112 all out in 19.4 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 32; Sam Curran 5/10, Ben Stokes 2/19, Mark Wood 2/23). England 113 for 5 in 18.1 overs (Liam Livingstone 29 not out; Rashid Khan 1/17) PTI APA AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)