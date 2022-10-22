T20 World Cup Scoreboard: England vs Afghanistan

England: Jos Buttler c Mujeeb b Fazalhaq Farooqi 18 Alex Hales c Fazalhaq Farooqi b Fareed Ahmad 19 Dawid Malan c Nabi b Mujeeb 18 Ben Stokes b Nabi 2 Liam Livingstone not out 29 Harry Brook c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 7 Moeen Ali not out 8 Extras: (W-12) 12 Total: (for five wickets in 18.1 Overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-52, 3-65, 4-81, 5-97.

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-24-1, Azmatullah Omarzai 1.1-0-11-0, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4-0-22-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-17-1, Fareed Ahmad 2-0-23-1, Mohammad Nabi 3-0-16-1 PTI APA APA

