Left Menu

Swapnil Kusale bags India's third Paris Olympic quota in shooting

In the final, Kusale was at the top of the standings after kneeling with a score of 104.8 but slipped to third at the end of the prone stage with his total being 207.9.Kusales 8.2 in the elimination round during the standing stage allowed Norways Jon-Hermann Hegg to win the bronze with a 10.1. Kusales total score was 407.6 while Hegg ended with 407.9.Ukraines Serhiy Kulish beat Polands Tomasz Bartnik 16-6 in the gold medal match.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:37 IST
Swapnil Kusale bags India's third Paris Olympic quota in shooting
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Swapnil Kusale bagged the third Paris Olympics quota place for India after finishing fourth in the men's 50m rifle 3 position final of the ISSF World Championships here on Saturday.

The first quota was won by Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the men's trap shooting event and the second was claimed by Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in the 10m air rifle event where he won the gold medal.

Kusale shot 593 in the qualification to make the eight-men final at the second spot, and was also in contention for the gold-medal match too but a poor 8.2 in his final shot in the eighth series dashed his hopes.

China's Liu Yukun topped the qualification with 596. In the final, Kusale was at the top of the standings after kneeling with a score of 104.8 but slipped to third at the end of the prone stage with his total being 207.9.

Kusale's 8.2 in the elimination round during the standing stage allowed Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg to win the bronze with a 10.1. Kusale's total score was 407.6 while Hegg ended with 407.9.

Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish beat Poland's Tomasz Bartnik 16-6 in the gold medal match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022