Soccer-Argentina midfielder Paredes out for two weeks

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:46 IST
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes will be out for two weeks after sustaining a low-grade thigh injury, his team Juventus said on Saturday. Paredes, who was part of Argentina's Copa America-winning squad last year, is expected to be out until the first week of November, shortly before Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Qatar.

"Leandro Paredes, following a muscle problem reported at the end of today's training session, underwent diagnostic examinations... which revealed a low-grade injury of the femoral biceps of the left thigh," Juventus said in a statement. "It will take about 15 days for his full recovery."

Argentina are in Group C at the World Cup, with Mexico and Poland also in the same group.

