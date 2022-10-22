Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Bengal advance to QFs

Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Bengal finished as toppers in their respective groups to directly qualify for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Uttarakhand opener Avneesh Sudha's 66-ball 96 went in vain as Mumbai bowlers held their nerves to pull off a two-run win here at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai finished with 24 points to top group A and make the quarters directly.

Vidarbha finished second and will have to play the pre-quarterfinals.

For Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 45 to lead them to a competitive 174 for five. In reply, Uttarakhand managed 172 for nine with Shams Mulani (2/26) and Mohit Avasthi (2/45) returning with two wickets apiece.

In a group B match at Jaipur, Indian opener Shubman Gill slammed an unbeaten 57 in 44 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten on 80 (49b) as Punjab chased down Uttar Pradesh's 148 with nine wickets in hand in 15.1 overs.

The big win helped Punjab edge out Delhi on net run-rate for the top spot as the latter will have to fight it out in the pre-quarters. At Mohali, medium pacer Auqib Nabi became the first Jammu and Kashmir bowler to take a hat-trick in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he picked the wickets of Ravi Chauhan, Anshul Gupta and Rahul Singh in successive deliveries en route to a fine 3/21 against the Services.

But his heroic effort was not enough as Services chased down the target of 150 by three wickets with four balls to spare in a group C match.

Brief Scores: Group A Rajasthan 183/3; 20 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 84 not out, Kunal Singh Rathore 46; Remruatdika Ralte 2/36) b Mizoram 110/7; 20 overs (Taruwar Kohli 63, Tanveer Ul-Haq 2/18, Rahul Chahar 2/20) by 73 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 192/4; 20 overs (Ashwin Das 68 not out, Shubham Sharma 56, Rajat Patidar 52; Mukhtar Hussain 2/42) lost to Assam 194/5; 19.1 overs (Riyan Parag 75, Nipan Deka 42; Ashwin Das 2/26) by five wickets.

Mumbai 174/5; 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 45; Akash Madhwal 2/23) b Uttarakhand 172/9; 20 overs (Avneesh Sudha 96; Shams Mulani 2/26, Mohit Avasthi 2/45) by two runs. Railways 150/5; 20 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 84 not out; Yash Thakur 2/32, Aditya Sarwate 2/8) lost to Vidarbha 153/4; 18.2 overs (Apoorv Wankhade 71 not out; Yuvraj Singh 2/27) by six wickets. Group B Manipur 117; 19.5 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 49; Elligaram Sanketh 3/19, Tanay Thyagarajan 2/13, Anikethreddy 2/16) lost to Hyderabad 120 for no loss; 14.3 overs (Rahul Buddhi 72 not out, Alankrit Agarwal 44 not out) by 10 wickets. Uttar Pradesh 147/7; 20 overs (Rinku Singh 79; Baltej Singh 3/26) lost to Punjab 148/1; 15.1 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 80 not out, Shubman Gill 57 not out) by 9 wikcets.

Puducherry 88; 18 overs (Akash Kargave 35; Amit Yadav 4/12, Lakshay Garg 2/18) lost to Goa 89/4; 12.4 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 45; Ankit Sharma 2/34) by six wickets. Tripura 134; 19.4 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 28, Deepak Khatri 28; Nitish Rana 3/30, Mayank Yadav 3/20, Lalit Yadav 3/15) lost to Delhi 139/4; 17.1 overs (Nitish Rana 61) by six wickets.

Group C Maharashtra 162/5; 20 overs (Kaushal Tambe 62 not out, Rahul Tripathi 48) b Arunachal Pradesh 99/9; 20 overs (Satyajeet Bachhav 3/25) by 63 runs.

Haryana 125/9; 20 overs (Rahul Tewatia 27; Krishnappa Gowtham 3/17, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/17, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/26) lost to Karnataka 129/5; 17.2 overs (Manish Pandey 64 not out; Mohit Sharma 2/22) by five wickets.

Meghalaya 100/8; 20 overs (Larry Sangma 20; Vaisakh Chandran 2/18, Sudhesan Midhun 2/18) lost to Kerala 101/5; 12.2 overs (Sachin Baby 28; Chengkam Sangma 3/19) by five wickets.

Jammu and Kashmir 149/6; 20 overs (Vivrant Sharma 50; Parth Rekhade 3/31, Diwesh Pathania 2/25) lost to Services 152/7; 19.2 overs (Rahul Singh 47, Amit Pachhara 47 not out; Auqib Nabi 3/21, Vivrant Sharma 2/19) by three wickets. Group D Nagaland 86/8; 20 overs (Chetan Bist 26 not out, Kanwar Abhinay 3/13, Mayank Dagar 2/19, Akash Vasisht 2/7) lost to Himachal Pradesh 88/1; 9 overs (Ekant Sen 31 not out, Ankush Bains 27 not out) by nine wickets.

Baroda 161/6; 20 overs (Ninad Rathva 42) b Andhra 150/6; 20 overs (Karan Shinde 42 not out; Rathva 2/16, Atit Sheth 2/33) by 11 runs.

Bihar 161/7; 20 overs (Mangal Mahrour 51 not out; Chintan Gaja 2/35) lost to Gujarat 165/6; 14 overs (Urvil Patel 84; Sakib Jussain 4/20) by four wickets Group E Sikkim 58; 17 overs (Vikash Singh 2/10, Manishi 2/10) lost to Jharkhand 61 for no loss; 6 overs (Nazim Siddiqui 40 now out) by 10 wickets. Chhattisgarh 167/7; 20 overs (Amandeep Khare 57, Harpreet Singh 47; Mustaq Beg 2/29) b Odisha 80; 17.3 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 24, Sumit Ruikar 3/22, Ravi Kiran 2/2, Shubham Agarwal 2/7) by 87 runs.

Bengal 135/8; 20 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 46; Jagjit Singh 3/28, Bhagmender Lather 2/20) lost to Chandigarh 138/2; 17.1 overs (Ankit Kaushik 57 not out) by eight wickets.

