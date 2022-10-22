Bharat's inspiring performance helps Bengaluru Bulls stun U Mumba

Left Menu

22-10-2022
U Mumba were in a fantastic position at 24-11 at the end of the first half, but Bengaluru Bulls' raider Bharat put up a stupendous performance and helped his team register a thrilling 42-32 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday. Bharat scored a whopping 16 points in the match, while Vikash Kandola contributed with 8 points.

Guman Singh picked up a few raid points and helped his side take a massive lead at 6-1 in the 5th minute. Soon after, the Mumbai side inflicted an ALL OUT and attained a stronghold of the match at 10-3. U Mumba defenders Rahul Sethpal and Mohit also stepped up their game as their team continued to widen its lead. Guman Singh reduced the Bulls to just one player on the mat in the 13th minute and soon after, captain Surinder Singh tackled Sachin Narwal to help U Mumba inflict another ALL OUT. Bengaluru's Bharat pulled off a few raids, but the team from Mumbai stayed in the lead at 24-11 in the end of the first half.

Bharat effected a SUPER RAID and inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half to help the Bulls stay in the game. Bharat continued to effect raids as the Bulls reduced the gap with the two sides at 22-25. The tables turned completely after Bengaluru inflicted an ALL OUT in the 31st minute and took the lead at 28-27. Vikash Kandola also joined the party as the Bulls extended their lead further. The Bengaluru defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman backed up their raiders and helped their team attain a comfortable lead at 34-30 in the 36th minute. Moments later, Bharat reduced the U Mumba side to two players before the Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT to seal a comprehensive victory.

