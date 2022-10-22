Soccer-Everton beat Palace 3-0 to end losing run

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season as Everton ended their three-match losing streak in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at home on Saturday. Frank Lampard's team climbed four spots up to 11th in the league table on 13 points after 12 games, while Palace slipped to 12th on 13 points with a game in hand.

Calvert-Lewin, playing in his fourth game after returning from a knee injury, put Everton ahead in the 11th minute when he picked up a clever pass from Alex Iwobi and flicked the ball around Marc Guehi before slotting it into the bottom corner. Palace made a bright start in the second half as Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew looked dangerous in the Everton box, but the home side's defenders kept them quiet.

Anthony Gordon made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute when he tapped in the rebound from Vitaliy Mykolenko's saved shot, but the goal was disallowed for offside. VAR later overturned the decision as the crowd at Goodison Park burst into celebrations. Substitute Dwight McNeil wrapped up the win with an 84th-minute goal as he finished off a brilliant team move, slotting home after a clever one-two with Iwobi, who bagged his second assist of the game.

