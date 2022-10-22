ISSF Rifle/Pistol C'ships: Swapnil Kusale earns India third 2024 Paris Olympics quota

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale earned his 2024 Paris Olympics quota at the ongoing ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday. As per the Olympics.com, it was Kusale's fourth-place finish in the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions event that earned him the quota. He is also an ISSF World Cup gold medalist.

This is India's third quota for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Earlier Bhowneesh Mendiratta got quota in men's trap while in the men's 10 m air rifle competition, Rudrankksh Patil got the Olympic quota. Kusale earned a second-place finish in qualifying to move to the ranking match. The Indian shooter led but fell to the third position. He was in the second position until his final shot, where he could manage a score of only 8.2. It dropped him from second to fourth spot. Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg won the bronze medal.

Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish clinched the gold medal after beating Tomasz Bartnik of Poland 16-6 in the gold medal match. World championships silver medalist Anjum Moudgil missed on Olympics quota in women's 50 m rifle 3 positions event.

The championships started in Cairo Egypt from October 12 and will go on till October 25. (ANI)

