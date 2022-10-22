T20 WC: Hundreds of fans turn up to MCG to catch Men in Blue practice ahead of IND-PAK clash

Hundreds of Indian cricket fans turned up to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to catch a glimpse of Men in Blue sweating it out in the net session. It was not the match day, but the sight of a large number of people having come to watch made it feel so as they cheered likes of Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on every ball bowled, every swing of their bats.

"It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. #T20WorldCup," tweeted BCCI. India will take on Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against the Netherlands in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6 against Zimbabwe in Melbourne. India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)