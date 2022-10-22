Left Menu

Aman wins 57kg title at U-23 World Championship

Free style wrestler Aman grabbed Indias first gold medal of the ongoing edition of the U-23 World Championship when he outplayed Turkeys Ahmet Duman in the 57kg title clash here on Saturday.Aman scored all his points in the second period while his opponent got his points with a couple of two-pointers in each period.

PTI | Pontevedra | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:25 IST
Free style wrestler Aman grabbed India's first gold medal of the ongoing edition of the U-23 World Championship when he outplayed Turkey's Ahmet Duman in the 57kg title clash here on Saturday.

Aman scored all his points in the second period while his opponent got his points with a couple of two-pointers in each period. It is Aman's fourth medal this season, having won a gold in Almaty, silver at Dan Kolov and a bronze at Yasar Dogu.

India signed off with six medals with with only nine wrestlers taking the mat. India cherished its best ever result in Greo Roman style with three wrestlers winning medals -- all bronze.

The 21 others selected in the Indian squad could not compete as their visa applications were rejected by embassy of Spain.

