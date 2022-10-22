Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Kraken stun champion Avalanche

Jared McCann and Jordan Schwartz had a goal and an assist each, Karson Kuhlman scored the game-winner and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday in Denver. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer turned away 17 of 19 shots against his former team before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones stopped the only shot he faced.

Soccer-Dortmund crush Stuttgart 5-0 with Bellingham double

Borussia Dortmund stormed past VfB Stuttgart 5-0 with two goals from England international Jude Bellingham on Saturday to notch up their first win in four league games and climb to fourth place in the Bundesliga. The hosts, who lost to leaders Union Berlin last week, entertain Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday with a spot in the knockout stage at stake. They scored after two minutes through Bellingham and were 3-0 up by halftime.

Cricket-New Zealand stun champions Australia in Super 12 opener

Devon Conway scored a brilliant unbeaten 92 as New Zealand thrashed champions Australia by 89 runs in a rematch of last year's final, opening the Super 12 stage with a bang at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday. Expatriate New Zealanders turned out in numbers at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground and were treated to fireworks from the Black Caps batters as they blasted their way to 200 for three in their 20 overs after Conway smashed the final ball for a six.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets

Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.

Soccer-Tour operators eye back-up routes as millions prepare to fly to Qatar World Cup

Air operators flying soccer fans to the Qatar World Cup should have back-up routes in case of disruptions from delays or regional tensions, with around three million tickets sold for next month's global event, travel and risk consultants said. Qatar Airways is working to boost its workforce by 10,000 to more than 55,000, partly to handle the expected influx, and has cut flights to make way for World Cup fans.

Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to take pole for Malaysian Grand Prix

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to take pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix, as Enea Bastianini gave himself an outside shot at the title as the top three contenders all struggled in qualifying. Martin posted a time of one minute 57.790 seconds ahead of the penultimate round of the championship, which is returning to the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2019.

Soccer-Haaland and De Bruyne propel Manchester City past Brighton

Erling Haaland struck twice and Kevin de Bruyne scored a stunning second-half goal as Manchester City earned a 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. The victory moved second-placed City on to 26 points after 11 games, one behind leaders Arsenal who visit Southampton on Sunday. Brighton are eighth on 15 points.

Soccer-Impressive Everton thrash Palace 3-0 to end losing run

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season as Everton ended their three-match losing streak in the Premier League with an impressive 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at home on Saturday. Frank Lampard's team climbed four spots to 11th in the league table on 13 points after 12 games, while Palace slipped to 12th on 13 points with a game in hand.

Motor racing-Formula One and Walt Disney extend ESPN deal until 2025

Liberty Media-owned Formula One and the Walt Disney Company announced an extension of their broadcast partnership on Saturday, keeping the sport on ESPN networks in the United States until 2025. The new three-year agreement includes expanded direct-to-consumer rights, with details yet to be announced, and more races than before shown on ESPN and ABC with coverage provided by Sky Sports television.

Soccer-U.S. set to meet Dutch in final re-match at 2023 World Cup

Four-times winners the United States will face the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final after being drawn with the European side, debutants Vietnam and a playoff winner at Saturday's draw in Auckland for next year's showpiece.

European champions England will also take on a playoff winner, Denmark and China in Group D, while 2003 and 2007 World Cup winners Germany will play Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in Group H at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)