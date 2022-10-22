Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio must change approach in Immobile's absence, says Sarri

Lazio will need to change their approach to matches in the absence of injured striker Ciro Immobile, coach Maurizio Sarri told a news conference on Saturday on the eve of their Serie A clash at Atalanta.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:52 IST
Soccer-Lazio must change approach in Immobile's absence, says Sarri

Lazio will need to change their approach to matches in the absence of injured striker Ciro Immobile, coach Maurizio Sarri told a news conference on Saturday on the eve of their Serie A clash at Atalanta. The 32-year-old Immobile had to be substituted after 29 minutes in the 0-0 draw against visiting Udinese in Serie A last Sunday after suffering a medium-grade injury to his left hamstring.

"The absence of players who have certain numbers is heavy, it happens to all those who have such impactful players. If Paris St Germain did not have (Kylian) Mbappe they would be a little worried, like Barcelona without Lewa (Robert Lewandowski)," Sarri said. "We don’t have one (player) with similar characteristics, we have to go for different characteristics.

"The risk of losing some potential is there, we still managed to do well at the end last year. We have to give 100%." Lazio have not given a timeline for Immobile's recovery but Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that he will be out until January 2023.

"We're making every attempt, I've seen that the guy is tough to want to shorten the time, it can be done and there’s no margin for risk," Sarri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022