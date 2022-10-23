Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid score two late goals to win 3-1 against Sevilla

Late goals by Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid a 3-1 win against struggling Sevilla and a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Saturday. Luka Modric put the champions ahead after five minutes, slotting a low Vinicius Jr cross to the far post into an empty goal.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 02:36 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid score two late goals to win 3-1 against Sevilla

Late goals by Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid a 3-1 win against struggling Sevilla and a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Saturday.

Luka Modric put the champions ahead after five minutes, slotting a low Vinicius Jr cross to the far post into an empty goal. Misfiring Real dominated but wasted several opportunities and allowed Sevilla back into the game in the 54th when Erik Lamela ghosted behind the defence to equalise from close range.

However, Vinicius Jr shone again as, after a brilliant run into the middle, he gave a short pass to Lucas Vazquez who scored with a precise shot from inside the box in the 79th. Valverde wrapped up the win two minutes later with a beautiful curling strike from the edge of the box into the top right corner of the net.

Real lead the standings on 31 points, six ahead of second-placed Barcelona who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
4
Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

Majority of European chimps are Vitamin D deficient: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022