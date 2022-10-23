Soccer-Real Madrid score two late goals to win 3-1 against Sevilla

Late goals by Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid a 3-1 win against struggling Sevilla and a six-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Saturday.

Luka Modric put the champions ahead after five minutes, slotting a low Vinicius Jr cross to the far post into an empty goal. Misfiring Real dominated but wasted several opportunities and allowed Sevilla back into the game in the 54th when Erik Lamela ghosted behind the defence to equalise from close range.

However, Vinicius Jr shone again as, after a brilliant run into the middle, he gave a short pass to Lucas Vazquez who scored with a precise shot from inside the box in the 79th. Valverde wrapped up the win two minutes later with a beautiful curling strike from the edge of the box into the top right corner of the net.

Real lead the standings on 31 points, six ahead of second-placed Barcelona who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)