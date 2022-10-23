Left Menu

Soccer-Lens move up to second in Ligue 1 with victory at Marseille

The result moved Lens to 27 points from 12 games, five points behind Paris St Germain, who beat Ajaccio 3-0 on Friday, while Marseille remain fourth a further four points behind. Lorient, who visit Troyes on Sunday, are third on 26 points.

RC Lens moved up to second in Ligue 1 with a tenacious 1-0 victory at Olympique Marseille on Saturday as Franck Haise's team handed the home side a third straight loss after David da Costa scored a late winner. The goal came against the run of play in the 78th minute when substitute Da Costa took a hopeful shot from distance which took a heavy deflection and looped over goalkeeper Pau Lopez to settle in the back of the net.

Neither side had clear opportunities in the first half but Marseille's Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit tested goalkeeper Brice Samba after combining well with Alexis Sanchez while the Chilean forward also set up Jonathan Clauss who shot wide. Lens played mainly on the counter-attack and their most promising chance of the first half came when Seko Fofana was put through on goal, only for the Ivorian to shoot straight at Lopez.

Marseille continued to pour forward in the second half but Samba stood firm to keep the visitors in the game with numerous saves, doing well to deny Chancel Mbemba and Matteo Guendouzi from close range. The result moved Lens to 27 points from 12 games, five points behind Paris St Germain, who beat Ajaccio 3-0 on Friday, while Marseille remain fourth a further four points behind.

Lorient, who visit Troyes on Sunday, are third on 26 points.

