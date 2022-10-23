Soccer-Martinez strikes twice as Inter beat Fiorentina in stoppage-time thriller

Left Menu

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez set up the opening goal and scored two of his own as his side beat Fiorentina 4-3 in Serie A on Saturday in a thrilling game.

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez set up the opening goal and scored two of his own as his side beat Fiorentina 4-3 in Serie A on Saturday in a thrilling game. Inter opened the scoring after two minutes when Argentine Martinez's perfectly-timed through ball sent Nicolo Barella clear on goal and the midfielder had no problem putting the ball into the lower left corner.

Martinez doubled the lead after 15 minutes with a superb solo effort when he ran into the box, dribbled past defender Lucas Martinez Quarta and calmly sent the ball into the bottom corner. Fiorentina reduced the deficit in the 33rd minute when Arthur Cabral converted a penalty before Jonathan Ikone equalised for the home side with a beautifully curled shot into the top corner on the hour mark.

Martinez put Inter back into the lead from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute before Luka Jovic again levelled the scores in the 90th minute. Five minutes into stoppage time, Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured the win for the visitors when he scored from a failed clearance by defender Lorenzo Venuti.

Inter, seventh on 21 points, are now five points behind league leaders Napoli with one game more played. Fiorentina are 13th with 10 points.

